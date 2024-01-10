Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 59th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.