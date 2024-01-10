Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Ben Taylor of England hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
When he hits the links January 11-14, Ben Taylor will look to improve upon his last performance in the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2023, he shot -14 and placed fourth at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Taylor has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of -14.
- Taylor last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -14.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -3.330 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|64.78%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.18%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|15.57%
|17.36%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
- Taylor's 592 points last season ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.452
|-2.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.085
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.381
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.122
|-3.330
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-69-72-71
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|70-70-70-71
|-7
|15
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-77-67
|-5
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|68-70-67-73
|-6
|5
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|3
|66-68-65-70
|-11
|190
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|71-65-65-69
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-66-65-69
|-14
|115
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71-75
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|72-71-71-76
|+2
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.