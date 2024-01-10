PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Ben Taylor of England hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links January 11-14, Ben Taylor will look to improve upon his last performance in the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2023, he shot -14 and placed fourth at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Taylor has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of -14.
    • Taylor last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -14.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -3.330 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1309.6
    Greens in Regulation %16164.78%66.32%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.9
    Par Breakers16220.18%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance16315.57%17.36%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
    • Taylor's 592 points last season ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.452-2.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.085-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.0330.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3810.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.122-3.330

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Taylor's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2569-69-72-71-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3970-70-70-71-715
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-77-67-56
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5968-70-67-73-65
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open366-68-65-70-11190
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2171-65-65-69-1237
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii466-66-65-69-14115
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-69-74-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-71-75+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5869-72-72-73+26
    February 23-26The Honda Classic567-65-69-70-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5372-71-71-76+27
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-72+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta867-70-66-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

