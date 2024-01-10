Ben Martin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Ben Martin looks to improve upon his 32nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Martin has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 38th.
- Martin last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 32nd with a score of -9.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Martin's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Martin has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
- Ben Martin has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Martin is averaging 1.936 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin is averaging 1.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.9
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.23%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|10.71%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin played 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Last season Martin's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at The Honda Classic.
- Martin ranked 115th in the FedExCup standings with 387 points last season.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.048
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-1.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.330
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.028
|1.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.065
|1.454
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Martin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|67
|69-68-73-79
|+1
|3
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|70-68-72-66
|-8
|4
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|49
|64-69-69-75
|-7
|8
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|69-64-65-72
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|68-68-67-68
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-71
|-7
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|66-72-70-69
|-10
|59
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|69-64-70-68
|-9
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-74-72-70
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.