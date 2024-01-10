PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Martin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Ben Martin looks to improve upon his 32nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club January 11-14.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Martin has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Martin last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 32nd with a score of -9.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Martin has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
    • Ben Martin has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin is averaging 1.936 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin is averaging 1.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance154293.9290.3
    Greens in Regulation %6668.23%70.63%
    Putts Per Round8228.9228.6
    Par Breakers7122.60%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%10.71%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Martin played 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Last season Martin's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at The Honda Classic.
    • Martin ranked 115th in the FedExCup standings with 387 points last season.

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0480.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.318-1.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.3300.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0281.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0651.454

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Martin's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6769-68-73-79+13
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-68-1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6470-68-72-66-84
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship4964-69-69-75-78
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-67+2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-74+9--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2169-64-65-72-1237
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3268-68-67-68-920
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-66-71-7--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-78+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1366-72-70-69-1059
    February 23-26The Honda Classic569-64-70-68-993
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5471-74-72-70-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-71-73-73+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-72-69-68-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1070-70-73-67-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-68-70-69-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4668-66-73-71-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

