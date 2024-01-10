Ben Martin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, Martin has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been -13.

Ben Martin has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Martin is averaging 1.936 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.