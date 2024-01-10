PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he finished 12th in this tournament in 2023, Austin Eckroat has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Eckroat has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -12 and finishing 12th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Eckroat is averaging -0.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 0.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1303.1
    Greens in Regulation %9367.35%75.00%
    Putts Per Round10029.0230.3
    Par Breakers12121.43%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.21%9.38%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Last season Eckroat played 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times (54.8%).
    • Last season Eckroat's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -22 and finished second.
    • Eckroat collected 594 points last season, ranking 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3631.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0151.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.049-0.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.103-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4320.839

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Eckroat's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6469-70-71-77-14
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5471-71-70-71-56
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6071-66-68-70-95
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-72-2--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3869-68-67-69-1117
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1266-66-68-68-1254
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-71-74+2--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship569-69-66-68-1665
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

