Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
After he finished 12th in this tournament in 2023, Austin Eckroat has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Eckroat has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -12 and finishing 12th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Eckroat is averaging -0.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 0.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.35%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.21%
|9.38%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Last season Eckroat played 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times (54.8%).
- Last season Eckroat's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -22 and finished second.
- Eckroat collected 594 points last season, ranking 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.363
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.015
|1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.049
|-0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.432
|0.839
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Eckroat's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|69-70-71-77
|-1
|4
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|6
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|60
|71-66-68-70
|-9
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-68-67-69
|-11
|17
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-71-74
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|5
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
