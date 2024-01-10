PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his most recent competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Andrew Putnam concluded the weekend at -16, good for a 40th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Putnam has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -8.
    • In 2023, Putnam finished fourth (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Putnam's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Putnam has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -15.
    • Andrew Putnam has averaged 283.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of -1.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -1.218 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 last season ranked 174th on TOUR, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 25th on TOUR with an average of 0.476 per round. Additionally, he ranked 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.72%.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 12th last season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranked 106th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance183284.7283.2
    Greens in Regulation %2369.72%85.76%
    Putts Per Round10629.0531.2
    Par Breakers13820.97%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1011.71%7.29%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Putnam's Best Finishes

    • Putnam last season participated in 31 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Putnam compiled 918 points last season, which ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.218.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.633 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.873. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.536), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.411-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4762.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.102-1.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.513-1.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.681-1.218

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Putnam's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4372-70-72-69-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3067-72-69-72-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1268-69-64-67-1661
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-62-68-68-14245
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2969-68-74-68-527
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4871-66-69-69-99
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3568-70-71-70-120
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2165-65-69-71-1237
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii470-66-62-68-14115
    January 19-22The American Express3669-69-65-69-1618
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC70-74-75+4--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3469-75-73-71E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-69-70-73-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5967-72-70-74-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-69-72-1033
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

