Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his most recent competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Andrew Putnam concluded the weekend at -16, good for a 40th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for a higher finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Putnam has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -8.
- In 2023, Putnam finished fourth (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Putnam has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -15.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 283.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of -1.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -1.218 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 last season ranked 174th on TOUR, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 25th on TOUR with an average of 0.476 per round. Additionally, he ranked 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.72%.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 12th last season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranked 106th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|284.7
|283.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.72%
|85.76%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|138
|20.97%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.71%
|7.29%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam last season participated in 31 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Putnam compiled 918 points last season, which ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.218.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.633 (he finished 28th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.873. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.536), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.411
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.476
|2.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.513
|-1.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.681
|-1.218
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Putnam's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|12
|68-69-64-67
|-16
|61
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-62-68-68
|-14
|245
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|48
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|68-70-71-70
|-1
|20
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|65-65-69-71
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|70-66-62-68
|-14
|115
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|69-69-65-69
|-16
|18
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-74-75
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|69-75-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
