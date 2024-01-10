Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.218.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.633 (he finished 28th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.873. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.536), which ranked No. 1 in the field.