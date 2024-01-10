Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Alexander Björk hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 41st-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Björk is competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Björk's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Björk has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Björk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of even par over his last five tournaments.
- Alexander Björk has averaged 290.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 1.970 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Björk is averaging 3.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.8
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.75%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|20.14%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Björk's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot -4 and finished 35th in that event.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|6.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.178
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.