Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Björk has an average finish of 39th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Björk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of even par over his last five tournaments.

Alexander Björk has averaged 290.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 1.970 Strokes Gained: Putting.