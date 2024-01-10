Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he produced a 4.312 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.794. He finished 49th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.521 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.