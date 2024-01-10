Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Last competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Akshay Bhatia posted a 14th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming to improve on that finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -14.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.881 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 last season ranked 32nd on TOUR, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia had a 0.394 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia registered a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 183rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 24.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.63%
|77.50%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.27
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|29
|24.34%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.03%
|9.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia played 24 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- Bhatia placed 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 435 points last season.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he produced a 4.312 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.794. He finished 49th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.521 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.389
|0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|-1.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.037
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.505
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.241
|1.881
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|45
|73-63-69-69
|-8
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-65-74-69
|-1
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-71-67-65
|-19
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|73-63-72-71
|-9
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.