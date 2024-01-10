PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Adam Hadwin enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 after a 14th-place finish in The Sentry in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Hadwin's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's Recent Performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 2.381 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 1.380 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season ranked 103rd on TOUR, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 64th on TOUR with an average of 0.210 per round. Additionally, he ranked 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.61%.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 21st on TOUR last season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 21.97% of the time (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7297.6
    Greens in Regulation %8567.61%72.53%
    Putts Per Round5028.6028.9
    Par Breakers9321.97%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.44%12.96%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hadwin's Best Finishes

    • Hadwin took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hadwin had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished second with a score of -19 (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 908 points last season, Hadwin finished 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 5.036 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.615. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.829 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0110.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.210-2.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0650.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4452.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.7091.380

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hadwin's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4573-69-67-73-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1067-67-65-68-1773
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4971-67-74-72E9
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3266-70-67-69-1222
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open770-65-70-68-788
    January 19-22The American Express1868-69-64-67-2046
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4470-74-70-76+210
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1066-66-71-71-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6667-73-75-75+64
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1371-70-69-71-761
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-71+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3467-70-67-67-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-73-73-70+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

