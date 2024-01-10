Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 5.036 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.615. He finished seventh in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.829 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.