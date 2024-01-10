Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Adam Hadwin enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 after a 14th-place finish in The Sentry in his most recent competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Hadwin's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 2.381 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 1.380 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season ranked 103rd on TOUR, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 64th on TOUR with an average of 0.210 per round. Additionally, he ranked 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.61%.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 21st on TOUR last season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 21.97% of the time (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.61%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.60
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|93
|21.97%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|12.96%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hadwin had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished second with a score of -19 (one shot back of the winner).
- With 908 points last season, Hadwin finished 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 5.036 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.615. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.829 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.011
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.210
|-2.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.065
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.445
|2.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.709
|1.380
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadwin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|73-69-67-73
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|10
|67-67-65-68
|-17
|73
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|49
|71-67-74-72
|E
|9
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|32
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|7
|70-65-70-68
|-7
|88
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|68-69-64-67
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|70-74-70-76
|+2
|10
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|66-66-71-71
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|66
|67-73-75-75
|+6
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.