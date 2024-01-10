PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Baddeley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -12.
    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -13.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • Baddeley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Baddeley has an average of 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Baddeley .

    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance184284.5294.8
    Greens in Regulation %13965.76%69.10%
    Putts Per Round1028.1529.0
    Par Breakers11821.46%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance911.60%10.42%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Baddeley teed off in 24 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Baddeley put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -13 and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 458 points last season, Baddeley finished 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee187-0.586-2.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.055-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4790.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3841.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-0.073

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Baddeley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3673-69-69-71-617
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship665-64-68-71-1695
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3969-68-68-68-915
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii767-70-65-65-1380
    January 19-22The American Express5071-68-65-70-148
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3765-74-72-71-518
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-72-73-71E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7273-72-74-76+73
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4674-66-70-74-46
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.