Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Baddeley has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -12.
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -13.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- Baddeley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Baddeley has an average of 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|284.5
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.76%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|118
|21.46%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.60%
|10.42%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley teed off in 24 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Baddeley put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -13 and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
- With 458 points last season, Baddeley finished 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|187
|-0.586
|-2.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.055
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.479
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.384
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|-0.073
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Baddeley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|17
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|6
|65-64-68-71
|-16
|95
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|69-68-68-68
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|67-70-65-65
|-13
|80
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|50
|71-68-65-70
|-14
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|65-74-72-71
|-5
|18
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-72-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|73-72-74-76
|+7
|3
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.