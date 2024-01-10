Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Baddeley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.

Baddeley has an average of 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.