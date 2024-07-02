PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Gutschewski betting profile:

    Scott Gutschewski starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2022 at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Gutschewski missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the in 2022.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Gutschewski's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC73-71+2

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gutschewski is averaging -4.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gutschewski .

    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.3299.9
    Greens in Regulation %-59.62%53.89%
    Putts Per Round-29.4231.4
    Par Breakers-19.23%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.51%20.56%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 15.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.493

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

