Scott Gutschewski betting profile:

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.

Gutschewski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.