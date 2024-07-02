Scott Gutschewski betting profile:
Scott Gutschewski starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2022 at TPC Deere Run.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Gutschewski missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the in 2022.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Gutschewski's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Gutschewski's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Gutschewski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gutschewski is averaging -4.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.3
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.62%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.42
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.23%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.51%
|20.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 15.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.493
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.