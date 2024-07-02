Samuel Stevens betting profile:

Stevens has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.

Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Stevens is averaging 2.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.