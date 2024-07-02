Samuel Stevens betting profile:
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Samuel Stevens carded a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 trying to improve on that finish.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Stevens has entered the once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Stevens' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 2.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 5.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens owns a -0.350 mark (145th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 65th. He has broken par 27.18% of the time (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.1
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|67.86%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.73
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.18%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|13.29%
|9.88%
Stevens' best finishes
- Although Stevens has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
- Stevens, who has 393 points, currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 5.238 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.393
|3.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.350
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.205
|1.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.308
|2.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.556
|5.956
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the .
