6H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Samuel Stevens carded a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Stevens has entered the once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Stevens' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC73-67-2

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 2.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 5.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens owns a -0.350 mark (145th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 65th. He has broken par 27.18% of the time (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27307.1313.6
    Greens in Regulation %3567.86%72.22%
    Putts Per Round6528.7328.1
    Par Breakers2027.18%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance2413.29%9.88%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Although Stevens has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
    • Stevens, who has 393 points, currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 5.238 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3933.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.350-0.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2051.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3082.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5565.956

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

