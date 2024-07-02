Sami Valimaki betting profile:

This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that event).

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456. He finished 41st in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.361, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.