Sami Valimaki betting profile:

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sami Valimaki struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is seeking a better outcome in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 from July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Valimaki's first time competing at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Valimaki has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 291.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging -1.627 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of -0.002.
- On the greens, Valimaki has registered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 22.50% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|298.6
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|65.69%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.50%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|16.25%
|18.98%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has participated in 15 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Valimaki has compiled 360 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that event).
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.361, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.191
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.002
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.169
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.113
|-1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.093
|-1.236
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the .
