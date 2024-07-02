PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Shelton has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the .
    • Shelton missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Shelton's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-69-3
    7/8/2021MC71-71E

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shelton is averaging 0.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Shelton .

    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.562 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 150th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton sports a -0.028 average that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages 28.39 putts per round (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150290.2289.7
    Greens in Regulation %14762.56%61.11%
    Putts Per Round2628.3928.5
    Par Breakers6324.88%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance12616.30%13.89%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 56.3%.
    • With 181 points, Shelton currently ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 30th in the field at 1.060. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.906). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.562-1.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.028-0.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4441.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0370.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1820.340

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the .

