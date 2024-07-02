Robby Shelton betting profile:

Shelton has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.

Shelton is averaging 0.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.