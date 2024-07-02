Robby Shelton betting profile:
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Shelton has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the .
- Shelton missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Shelton's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|7/8/2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton is averaging 0.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.562 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 150th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton sports a -0.028 average that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages 28.39 putts per round (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|290.2
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|62.56%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.39
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|63
|24.88%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|16.30%
|13.89%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 56.3%.
- With 181 points, Shelton currently ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 30th in the field at 1.060. In that event, he finished ninth.
- Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.906). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.562
|-1.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.028
|-0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.444
|1.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.037
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.182
|0.340
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the .
