William Furr Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

William Furr enters the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 coming off a 38th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his most recent tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Furr's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Furr's Recent Performances
- Furr has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Furr has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- William Furr has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 2.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Furr is averaging -0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.8
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|47.22%
|57.64%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's Best Finishes
- Furr, who participated in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Furr's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Furr put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking in the field at -1.400. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -4.541 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr posted his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking in the field with a mark of -1.131.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Furr recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.218). That ranked in the field.
- Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-4.854) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Furr's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.085
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
