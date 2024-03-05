Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Wesley Bryan of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan looks for a better result in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he took sixth shooting -14 in this tournament in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Bryan's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2023, Bryan finished sixth (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Bryan's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Bryan has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Bryan has an average of -1.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -1.880 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|64.93%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|30
|24.31%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|12.35%
Bryan's Best Finishes
- Bryan last season participated in 18 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Bryan's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he shot -14 and finished 24th.
- Bryan's 104 points last season ranked him 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.446
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.423
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|1.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.483
|-1.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.074
|-1.880
Bryan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+12
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.