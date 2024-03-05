PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Wesley Bryan of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Wesley Bryan looks for a better result in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he took sixth shooting -14 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Bryan's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In 2023, Bryan finished sixth (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Bryan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Bryan has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bryan has an average of -1.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging -1.880 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bryan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103299.6301.6
    Greens in Regulation %15964.93%69.14%
    Putts Per Round5228.6328.6
    Par Breakers3024.31%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%12.35%

    Bryan's Best Finishes

    • Bryan last season participated in 18 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Last season Bryan's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he shot -14 and finished 24th.
    • Bryan's 104 points last season ranked him 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.446-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.423-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2781.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.483-1.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.074-1.880

    Bryan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-77+12--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-79+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-74+3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2465-73-69-67-1422
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

