Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Bryan has an average finish of 53rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Wesley Bryan has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.

Bryan has an average of -1.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.