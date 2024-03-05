Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 7-10, Vince Whaley will try to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2021, he shot -11 and placed 15th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Whaley's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -12, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2021, Whaley finished 15th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Whaley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Whaley finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Whaley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -18 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley has an average of -2.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -4.424 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.6
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.49%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.79
|32.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|12.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley teed off in 14 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
- Whaley accumulated 22 points last season, which ranked him 228th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 3.360. In that event, he finished 40th.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.494.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.905.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.215), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.424
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.