Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 3.360. In that event, he finished 40th.

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.494.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.905.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.215), which ranked 17th in the field.