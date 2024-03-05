PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 7-10, Vince Whaley will try to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2021, he shot -11 and placed 15th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Whaley's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -12, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In 2021, Whaley finished 15th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Whaley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Whaley finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Whaley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -18 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Whaley has an average of -2.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -4.424 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-309.6301.5
    Greens in Regulation %-70.49%46.30%
    Putts Per Round-28.7932.0
    Par Breakers-23.26%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.65%12.50%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Whaley's Best Finishes

    • Whaley teed off in 14 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
    • Whaley accumulated 22 points last season, which ranked him 228th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 3.360. In that event, he finished 40th.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.494.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.905.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.215), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.424

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Whaley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7973-65-71-71-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7273-69-76-72+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-69-66-73-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

