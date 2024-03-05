Victor Perez Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: Victor Perez of France putts in the 9th green during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 24, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Victor Perez will appear in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from March 7-10 after a 16th-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Perez has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -3 and finishing 55th.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Perez's Recent Performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Victor Perez has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging -1.809 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Perez is averaging 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.9
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.51%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.28%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.28%
|14.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez, who participated in five tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those five tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Perez put up his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished 12th with a score of E (nine shots back of the winner).
Perez's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 2.932.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.575.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 0.406 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.429). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him 35th in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.658
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|70-71-75-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.