Victor Perez Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 2.932.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.575.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 0.406 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.429). That ranked 26th in the field.