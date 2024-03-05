Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 65th in the field with a mark of -1.149 (he finished 63rd in that tournament).

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.048 (he finished 27th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe produced his best performance last season at The Honda Classic, ranking 17th in the field at 2.183. In that event, he finished 63rd.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Crowe delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.189, which was his best last season. That ranked 25th in the field.