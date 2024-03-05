Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Trace Crowe will appear March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his most recent tournament he placed 60th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -1 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Crowe's Recent Performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Crowe has an average of 4.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.5
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.03%
|53.80%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.88
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|36.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.92%
|15.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe played three tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Crowe's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot -6 and finished 25th in that event.
Crowe's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 65th in the field with a mark of -1.149 (he finished 63rd in that tournament).
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.048 (he finished 27th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe produced his best performance last season at The Honda Classic, ranking 17th in the field at 2.183. In that event, he finished 63rd.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Crowe delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.189, which was his best last season. That ranked 25th in the field.
- Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked 27th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.482
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.