Tommy Gainey Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Tommy Gainey will appear in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from March 7-10 after a 53rd-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Gainey's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -7, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Gainey last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Gainey's Recent Performances
- Gainey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Gainey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gainey has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gainey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.01%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.32%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.81%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's Best Finishes
- Gainey, who participated in 15 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut four times (26.7%).
- Last season Gainey's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship. He shot -15 and finished 16th in that event.
- Gainey earned 46 points last season, which placed him 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Gainey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|28
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|81-67
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-71-67-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.