PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tommy Gainey Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Gainey Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Tommy Gainey will appear in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from March 7-10 after a 53rd-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Gainey at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Gainey's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -7, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Gainey last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Gainey's Recent Performances

    • Gainey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Gainey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Gainey has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Gainey has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gainey .

    Gainey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-284.8
    Greens in Regulation %-63.01%%
    Putts Per Round-29.13
    Par Breakers-20.32%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.81%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gainey's Best Finishes

    • Gainey, who participated in 15 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut four times (26.7%).
    • Last season Gainey's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship. He shot -15 and finished 16th in that event.
    • Gainey earned 46 points last season, which placed him 218th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gainey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gainey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-78+10--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3469-68-67-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-74+6--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1670-69-69-65-1528
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5171-67-69-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC81-67+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-75-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-71-67-68-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.