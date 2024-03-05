Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Semikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field at 3.109.

Semikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.908.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Semikawa's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 65th in the field with a mark of -1.922 (he finished 67th in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Semikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.091, which was his best last season. That ranked 37th in the field.