Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Taiga Semikawa will appear in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from March 7-10 after a 64th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Semikawa is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Semikawa's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Semikawa has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Semikawa has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- Taiga Semikawa has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Semikawa is averaging 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Semikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.2
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.71%
|52.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.24
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.93%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.92%
|18.95%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Best Finishes
- Semikawa took part in five tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those five tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Semikawa's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished 30th at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Semikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Semikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field at 3.109.
- Semikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.908.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Semikawa's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 65th in the field with a mark of -1.922 (he finished 67th in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Semikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.091, which was his best last season. That ranked 37th in the field.
- Semikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.367) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), which ranked him 67th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
Semikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.059
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|71-75-76-68
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-65-66-72
|-9
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-67-79-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.