Sung Kang Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Sung Kang looks for a better result in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he took 69th shooting +3 in this tournament in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Kang has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 47th.
- In 2023, Kang finished 69th (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Kang's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Kang has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sung Kang has averaged 271.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kang is averaging -1.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang is averaging -3.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|289.0
|271.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|67.23%
|45.00%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|15.87%
|17.22%
Kang's Best Finishes
- Kang, who participated in 18 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Kang put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 14th with a score of -17 (six shots back of the winner).
- Kang collected 98 points last season, placing 199th in the FedExCup standings.
Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|189
|-0.610
|-2.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.183
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.097
|-1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-0.876
|-3.810
Kang's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|66-68-66-67
|-17
|53
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|67
|70-70-76-70
|-2
|2
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|65
|66-72-73-76
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.