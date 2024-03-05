8H AGO
Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Sean O'Hair looks for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he took 61st shooting E in this tournament in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- O'Hair finished 61st (with a score of E) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
O'Hair's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, O'Hair has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -3 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Sean O'Hair has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair has an average of 0.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair is averaging 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|10.19%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|26.5
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|13.43%
O'Hair's Best Finishes
- O'Hair participated in 20 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season O'Hair had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished 19th with a score of -1 (nine shots back of the winner).
- O'Hair accumulated 185 points last season, which placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.031
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.193
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.043
|-0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.139
|0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.405
|0.776
O'Hair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|40
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|68-71-71-71
|-7
|16
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|65-69-67-72
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
