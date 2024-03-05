PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Sean O'Hair looks for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he took 61st shooting E in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • O'Hair finished 61st (with a score of E) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    O'Hair's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, O'Hair has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -3 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Sean O'Hair has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has an average of 0.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair is averaging 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    O'Hair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance159293.3287.0
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%10.19%
    Putts Per Round6428.7526.5
    Par Breakers9921.79%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%13.43%

    O'Hair's Best Finishes

    • O'Hair participated in 20 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season O'Hair had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished 19th with a score of -1 (nine shots back of the winner).
    • O'Hair accumulated 185 points last season, which placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0310.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.1930.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.043-0.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1390.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.4050.776

    O'Hair's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1971-72-68-72-140
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2968-71-71-71-716
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC66-77+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5065-69-67-72-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-75+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

