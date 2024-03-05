Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scott Piercy of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 16, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy placed 21st in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Piercy has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -10 and finishing 21st.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Piercy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Piercy has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Piercy finished 38th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of -2.297 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|65.15%
|34.72%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.56
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|58
|22.90%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|14.35%
Piercy's Best Finishes
- Piercy took part in 35 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Piercy put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -16 and finished 19th (seven shots back of the winner).
- Piercy collected 280 points last season, ranking 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Piercy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.098
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.017
|-1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.020
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.009
|-2.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.144
|-2.297
Piercy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|74-67-70-70
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|72-65-69-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|64-69-69-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|69-68-72-72
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|70-72-76-69
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.