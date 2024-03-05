Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Piercy has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Piercy finished 38th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.