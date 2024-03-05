PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scott Piercy of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 16, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scott Piercy of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 16, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy placed 21st in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Piercy has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -10 and finishing 21st.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Piercy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Piercy has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Piercy finished 38th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of -2.297 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Piercy .

    Piercy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance159293.3288.7
    Greens in Regulation %15465.15%34.72%
    Putts Per Round4528.5630.0
    Par Breakers5822.90%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%14.35%

    Piercy's Best Finishes

    • Piercy took part in 35 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Piercy put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -16 and finished 19th (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Piercy collected 280 points last season, ranking 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0980.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.017-1.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.0200.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.009-2.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.144-2.297

    Piercy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2974-67-70-70-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3972-65-69-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1964-69-69-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4069-68-72-72+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5770-72-76-69-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC76+5--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC80+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.