Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Scott Gutschewski placed 41st in the Puerto Rico Open in 2022, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Gutschewski has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 41st, posting a score of -5.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Gutschewski's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 64th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 64th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +9.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gutschewski is averaging -2.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|278.5
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|76.39%
|44.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.06%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|6.94%
|18.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Best Finishes
- Gutschewski, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.462
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.