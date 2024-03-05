Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 64th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 64th.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +9.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting.