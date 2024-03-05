Ryan Armour Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Armour has an average finish of 55th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Armour hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.

In his last five events, his average score has been -5.

Off the tee, Ryan Armour has averaged 278.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Armour is averaging -2.804 Strokes Gained: Putting.