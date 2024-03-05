PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Armour Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Armour looks for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he took 61st shooting E in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Armour at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Armour's average finish has been 55th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In Armour's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished 61st after posting a score of E.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Armour's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Armour has an average finish of 55th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Armour hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Armour has averaged 278.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Armour is averaging -2.804 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Armour is averaging -2.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Armour's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance186283.6278.1
    Greens in Regulation %4269.08%48.26%
    Putts Per Round16429.5230.4
    Par Breakers17019.87%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance9213.89%12.15%

    Armour's Best Finishes

    • Armour played 32 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Armour put up his best performance at the Barbasol Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of -15 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Armour earned 191 points last season, which ranked him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Armour's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1530.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.043-0.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.126-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.208-2.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.530-2.962

    Armour's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-79+7--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-72-71-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-75+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5670-71-75-69+16
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-67-69-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC76-68+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1664-71-69-69-1528
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-71+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7369-67-76-70-6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5366-71-69-68-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

