Ryan Armour Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ryan Armour looks for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he took 61st shooting E in this tournament in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Armour's average finish has been 55th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In Armour's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished 61st after posting a score of E.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Armour's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Armour has an average finish of 55th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Armour hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Ryan Armour has averaged 278.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Armour is averaging -2.804 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Armour is averaging -2.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
Armour's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|186
|283.6
|278.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.08%
|48.26%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.52
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.87%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|12.15%
Armour's Best Finishes
- Armour played 32 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Armour put up his best performance at the Barbasol Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of -15 (six shots back of the winner).
- Armour earned 191 points last season, which ranked him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Armour's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.153
|0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.043
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.126
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.208
|-2.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.530
|-2.962
Armour's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|70-71-75-69
|+1
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-67-69
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|64-71-69-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|73
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.