8H AGO

Russell Knox Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Knox Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Russell Knox enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club after a 44th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Knox's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Knox's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 49th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Knox has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Knox has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knox is averaging 1.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Knox's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance182285.3280.5
    Greens in Regulation %571.69%39.24%
    Putts Per Round19030.0330.4
    Par Breakers14720.61%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%15.63%

    Knox's Best Finishes

    • Knox did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 36 tournaments).
    • In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Knox's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -10 and finished 28th in that event.
    • With 219 points last season, Knox ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knox's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-0.5110.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5401.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.046-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.2770.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.2931.564

    Knox's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-77+8--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5874-69-71-73-13
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7269-72-76-76+133
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4968-68-70-66-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-69-67-72-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5770-67-70-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3368-69-69-71-1112
    July 27-303M Open5370-67-72-69-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-70-73-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-71-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6968-70-71-70-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7667-67-71-75-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-70-69-66-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

