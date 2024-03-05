Russell Knox Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Russell Knox enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club after a 44th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Knox's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Knox's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Knox has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knox has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knox is averaging 1.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|285.3
|280.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.69%
|39.24%
|Putts Per Round
|190
|30.03
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|147
|20.61%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|15.63%
Knox's Best Finishes
- Knox did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 36 tournaments).
- In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Knox's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -10 and finished 28th in that event.
- With 219 points last season, Knox ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Knox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-0.511
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.540
|1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.046
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.277
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.293
|1.564
Knox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|74-69-71-73
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|72
|69-72-76-76
|+13
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-69-67-72
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-67-72-69
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.