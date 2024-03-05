Russell Knox Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 49th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Knox has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Knox has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.