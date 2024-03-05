Rasmus Hojgaard Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting.