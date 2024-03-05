Rasmus Hojgaard Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark tees off on the 18th hole during day four of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on February 11, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Rasmus Hojgaard hits the course in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Hojgaard's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hojgaard is averaging -2.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.37%
|20.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Hojgaard played three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.909
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.