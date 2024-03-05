PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Rasmus Hojgaard Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark tees off on the 18th hole during day four of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on February 11, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Hojgaard hits the course in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Hojgaard's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hojgaard's Recent Performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hojgaard is averaging -2.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-310.3309.2
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%65.28%
    Putts Per Round-31.5030.4
    Par Breakers-11.11%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.37%20.83%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's Best Finishes

    • Hojgaard played three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those three tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.909

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-72+5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

