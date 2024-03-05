Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He took 58th at the par-72 Grand Reserve Country Club in 2021.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Barjon finished 58th (with a score of -3) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2021).
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Barjon's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Barjon finished 39th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -17 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -1.470 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -2.927 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|43.98%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's Best Finishes
- Barjon played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.927
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.