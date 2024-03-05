Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Barjon finished 39th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -17 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -1.470 Strokes Gained: Putting.