Parker Coody Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.125.

Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking 70th in the field at -1.871. In that tournament, he finished 64th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he posted a -0.532 mark, which ranked him 56th in the field. He finished 64th in that event.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.692), which ranked 36th in the field.