Parker Coody Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his most recent competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Parker Coody finished the weekend at -6, good for a 47th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 aiming for an improved score.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Coody is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Parker Coody has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging -1.395 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 2.153 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|59.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|12.57%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Coody had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot -9 and finished 24th (10 shots back of the winner).
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.125.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking 70th in the field at -1.871. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he posted a -0.532 mark, which ranked him 56th in the field. He finished 64th in that event.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.692), which ranked 36th in the field.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which ranked 64th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.153
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.