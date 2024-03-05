Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding -21 on the par-72 course at Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Echavarria has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished first, posting a score of -21.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Echavarria has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 1.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.056 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.0 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria has a -0.138 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|288.0
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.15%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Currently, Echavarria sits 76th in the FedExCup standings with 143 points.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.367 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.056
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.138
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.028
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.421
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.255
|1.158
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.