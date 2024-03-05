PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Nico Echavarria, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding -21 on the par-72 course at Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Echavarria has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished first, posting a score of -21.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 37th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Echavarria has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 1.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.056 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.0 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria has a -0.138 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance157288.0288.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.08%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.15%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Currently, Echavarria sits 76th in the FedExCup standings with 143 points.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.367 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.056-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1380.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.028-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.4210.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2551.158

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-79+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-66-71-73-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.