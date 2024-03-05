Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.367 mark ranked 24th in the field.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.