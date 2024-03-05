PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Nicholas Lindheim placed 32nd in the Puerto Rico Open in 2017, shooting a -11 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Lindheim has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -11 and finishing 32nd.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Lindheim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lindheim has an average finish of 28th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Lindheim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
    • Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lindheim is averaging -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-299.9294.1
    Greens in Regulation %-75.56%63.33%
    Putts Per Round-29.8531.1
    Par Breakers-23.61%23.70%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.00%9.26%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's Best Finishes

    • Lindheim took part in six tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Last season Lindheim had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot -7 and finished 27th (13 shots back of the winner).
    • Lindheim accumulated 29 points last season, which placed him 223rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.083

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-68-70-65-729
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

