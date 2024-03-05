Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Lindheim has an average finish of 28th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Lindheim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.

Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.