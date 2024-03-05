Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Nicholas Lindheim placed 32nd in the Puerto Rico Open in 2017, shooting a -11 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Lindheim has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -11 and finishing 32nd.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Lindheim's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lindheim has an average finish of 28th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Lindheim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
- Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lindheim is averaging -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.56%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.85
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.00%
|9.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Best Finishes
- Lindheim took part in six tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Lindheim had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot -7 and finished 27th (13 shots back of the winner).
- Lindheim accumulated 29 points last season, which placed him 223rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.083
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.