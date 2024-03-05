MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Daffue has an average finish of 52nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

Off the tee, MJ Daffue has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Daffue has an average of -2.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.