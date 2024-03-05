MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
MJ Daffue hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 after a 65th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Daffue has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of -3.
- In 2023, Daffue finished 64th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Daffue's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Daffue has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, MJ Daffue has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue has an average of -2.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Daffue is averaging -6.012 Strokes Gained: Total.
Daffue's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|310.5
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.99%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|57
|22.92%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|15.48%
Daffue's Best Finishes
- Daffue took part in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
- Last season Daffue's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 15th at the Valero Texas Open.
- With 330 points last season, Daffue ranked 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Daffue's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.571
|1.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.374
|-2.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.199
|-3.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.209
|-2.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.211
|-6.012
Daffue's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-74-71-69
|-1
|40
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|68-72-72-69
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-70-74
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|16
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|66-70-70-68
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|70-66-70-67
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.