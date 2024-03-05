PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    MJ Daffue hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 after a 65th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Daffue at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Daffue has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of -3.
    • In 2023, Daffue finished 64th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Daffue's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Daffue has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, MJ Daffue has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Daffue has an average of -2.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Daffue is averaging -6.012 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Daffue .

    Daffue's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance29310.5308.4
    Greens in Regulation %9966.99%70.63%
    Putts Per Round13729.2430.5
    Par Breakers5722.92%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%15.48%

    Daffue's Best Finishes

    • Daffue took part in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
    • Last season Daffue's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 15th at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With 330 points last season, Daffue ranked 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Daffue's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5711.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.374-2.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.199-3.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.209-2.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.211-6.012

    Daffue's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-74-71-69-140
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-68-73-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1568-72-72-69-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-67+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-70-74E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-73+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-69-70-71-516
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2466-70-70-68-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-68-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1670-66-70-67-1528
    July 27-303M Open4368-69-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3869-69-68-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6565-75-76-74+64

    All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

