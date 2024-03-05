Michael Kim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2023, Michael Kim has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Kim has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In 2023, Kim finished fifth (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -1.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -2.863 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.708, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 81st, and his 52.1% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.163.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|297.5
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|48.41%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|28.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- With 119 points, Kim currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.223. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 42nd in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.708
|-1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.163
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.138
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.013
|-1.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.669
|-2.863
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
