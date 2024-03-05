PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2023, Michael Kim has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Kim has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In 2023, Kim finished fifth (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -1.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -2.863 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.708, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 81st, and his 52.1% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.163.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81297.5295.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%48.41%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%28.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.49%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • With 119 points, Kim currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.223. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 42nd in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.708-1.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1630.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.138-0.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.013-1.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.669-2.863

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-71-74+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-69-70-71-820
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4668-71-73-75-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.