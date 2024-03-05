Michael Kim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.223. In that event, he missed the cut.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).