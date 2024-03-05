McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -1.045 mark ranked in the field.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.909.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.685.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.147, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.