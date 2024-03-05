McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, McClure Meissner ended the weekend at -5, good for a 53rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 looking for an improved score.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Meissner's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Meissner has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of -2.190 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Meissner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -1.045 mark ranked in the field.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.909.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.685.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.147, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.994) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.190
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.