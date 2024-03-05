Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Martin Trainer will appear March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his last tournament he finished 19th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -10 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Trainer's average finish has been 64th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2023, Trainer finished 64th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Trainer's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Trainer has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- Martin Trainer has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 6.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Trainer is averaging 5.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Trainer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.364 (168th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Trainer ranked 187th on TOUR with an average of -0.650 per round. Additionally, he ranked 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.17%.
- On the greens, Trainer's -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 108th last season, while he averaged 29.05 putts per round (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|302.2
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|65.17%
|14.58%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|25.5
|Par Breakers
|35
|23.81%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|182
|16.40%
|11.11%
Trainer's Best Finishes
- Trainer played 23 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 43.5%.
- Last season Trainer had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 15th with a score of -18 (nine shots back of the winner).
- Trainer earned 139 points last season, which placed him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Trainer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 1.498 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Trainer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.598.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer put up his best effort last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.752. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Trainer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.444, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Trainer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.226) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.364
|-2.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|187
|-0.650
|-1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.032
|3.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.053
|6.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-1.099
|5.596
Trainer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|22
|69-70-65-74
|-10
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
