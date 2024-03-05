Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five events, Trainer has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.

Martin Trainer has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 6.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.