8H AGO

Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer will appear March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his last tournament he finished 19th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -10 at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Trainer's average finish has been 64th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In 2023, Trainer finished 64th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Trainer's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Trainer has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
    • Martin Trainer has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 6.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Trainer is averaging 5.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Trainer .

    Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Trainer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.364 (168th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Trainer ranked 187th on TOUR with an average of -0.650 per round. Additionally, he ranked 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.17%.
    • On the greens, Trainer's -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 108th last season, while he averaged 29.05 putts per round (106th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance83302.2301.8
    Greens in Regulation %15265.17%14.58%
    Putts Per Round10629.0525.5
    Par Breakers3523.81%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance18216.40%11.11%

    Trainer's Best Finishes

    • Trainer played 23 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 43.5%.
    • Last season Trainer had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 15th with a score of -18 (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Trainer earned 139 points last season, which placed him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Trainer's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 1.498 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Trainer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.598.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer put up his best effort last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.752. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Trainer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.444, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Trainer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.226) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.364-2.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green187-0.650-1.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0323.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0536.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-1.0995.596

    Trainer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2269-70-65-74-1025
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

