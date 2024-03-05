PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Martin Laird Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Martin Laird concluded the weekend at -12, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Laird finished sixth (with a score of -14) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2020).
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Laird's Recent Performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Laird has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of -0.457 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Laird .

    Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 (144th) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.4 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird ranked 113th on TOUR with an average of -0.042 per round. Additionally, he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.63%.
    • On the greens, Laird registered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance164292.4288.9
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%54.07%
    Putts Per Round16829.5729.8
    Par Breakers12521.40%21.48%
    Bogey Avoidance6413.51%11.48%

    Laird's Best Finishes

    • Laird last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 46.7%.
    • Last season Laird had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -17 and finished second (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Laird's 391 points last season placed him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.068.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird put up his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.272. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.418). That ranked third in the field.
    • Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.194-0.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.042-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0511.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.050-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.234-0.457

    Laird's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-81+13--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-70+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3472-66-66-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

