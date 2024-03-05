Martin Laird Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Martin Laird concluded the weekend at -12, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 seeking an improved score.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Laird finished sixth (with a score of -14) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2020).
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Laird's Recent Performances
- Laird has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Laird has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of -0.457 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 (144th) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.4 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird ranked 113th on TOUR with an average of -0.042 per round. Additionally, he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.63%.
- On the greens, Laird registered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|292.4
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|54.07%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|13.51%
|11.48%
Laird's Best Finishes
- Laird last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 46.7%.
- Last season Laird had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -17 and finished second (seven shots back of the winner).
- Laird's 391 points last season placed him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.068.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird put up his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.272. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.418). That ranked third in the field.
- Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open. That ranked second in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.194
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.042
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.051
|1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.050
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.234
|-0.457
Laird's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
