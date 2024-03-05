Martin Laird Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Laird has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Laird has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Laird has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.