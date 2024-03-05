PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    In his most recent tournament, Kevin Streelman missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Streelman's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Streelman's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Streelman has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Streelman is averaging -1.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 last season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 66.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 118th last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3287.9
    Greens in Regulation %11366.61%47.78%
    Putts Per Round15529.4130.9
    Par Breakers18319.39%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15215.10%12.22%

    Streelman's Best Finishes

    • Streelman teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Streelman's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -17 and finished second.
    • With 505 points last season, Streelman finished 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.471 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he posted a 5.752 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.688. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.157). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0070.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.142-1.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1350.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.118-0.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.166-1.248

    Streelman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2773-70-68-73E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-72-72-72-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-69-74-67-48
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1866-71-70-70-747
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge968-69-68-71-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-70+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4972-69-71-74+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.