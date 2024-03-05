Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.471 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he posted a 5.752 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.688. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.157). That ranked sixth in the field.