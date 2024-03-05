Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his most recent tournament, Kevin Streelman missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Streelman's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Streelman's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Streelman is averaging -1.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 last season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 66.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 118th last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.61%
|47.78%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.39%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.10%
|12.22%
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Streelman's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -17 and finished second.
- With 505 points last season, Streelman finished 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.471 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he posted a 5.752 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.688. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.157). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.007
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.142
|-1.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.135
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.118
|-0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.166
|-1.248
Streelman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|73-70-68-73
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
