8H AGO

Jim Herman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jim Herman of the United States waits to hit from the 14th tee during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    After he placed 44th in this tournament in 2023, Jim Herman has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Herman at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Herman has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 26th.
    • Herman last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of -5.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Herman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Herman has an average finish of 63rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Herman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 63rd.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Jim Herman has averaged 277.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Herman has an average of -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Herman is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Herman .

    Herman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance172290.0277.4
    Greens in Regulation %9067.46%42.86%
    Putts Per Round19130.1931.7
    Par Breakers18918.33%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance17916.31%14.68%

    Herman's Best Finishes

    • Herman played 27 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
    • Last season Herman's best performance came when he shot -5 and finished 63rd at the John Deere Classic.
    • Herman collected 95 points last season, placing 201st in the FedExCup standings.

    Herman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0380.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-0.5791.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.300-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.497-1.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total189-1.4130.038

    Herman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6769-71-73-72+13
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7067-71-70-68-83
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC78-72+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6371-63-71-74-54
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open7269-69-77-76+73
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7170-67-76-72+53
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7769-70-80-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-72-70-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

