Jim Herman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Herman has an average finish of 63rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.

Jim Herman has averaged 277.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Herman has an average of -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.