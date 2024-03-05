Jim Herman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jim Herman of the United States waits to hit from the 14th tee during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
After he placed 44th in this tournament in 2023, Jim Herman has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Herman has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 26th.
- Herman last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of -5.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Herman's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Herman has an average finish of 63rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Herman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 63rd.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Jim Herman has averaged 277.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Herman has an average of -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Herman is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Herman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|290.0
|277.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.46%
|42.86%
|Putts Per Round
|191
|30.19
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|189
|18.33%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|16.31%
|14.68%
Herman's Best Finishes
- Herman played 27 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
- Last season Herman's best performance came when he shot -5 and finished 63rd at the John Deere Classic.
- Herman collected 95 points last season, placing 201st in the FedExCup standings.
Herman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.038
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-0.579
|1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.300
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.497
|-1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|189
|-1.413
|0.038
Herman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|69-71-73-72
|+1
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-63-71-74
|-5
|4
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|72
|69-69-77-76
|+7
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|70-67-76-72
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|77
|69-70-80-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-72-70
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.