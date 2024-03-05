Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he put up a -1.323 mark, which ranked him 61st in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.133. He finished 55th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.028 (he finished 54th in that tournament).

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.903, his best mark last season. That ranked him 31st in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).