Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will compete in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from March 7-10 after a 28th-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Bridgeman is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Bridgeman's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Bridgeman has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bridgeman is averaging 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.6
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|12.85%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bridgeman's Best Finishes
- Bridgeman participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Bridgeman's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished 28th at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he put up a -1.323 mark, which ranked him 61st in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.133. He finished 55th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.028 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.903, his best mark last season. That ranked him 31st in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.806) in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship. That ranked 55th in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.291
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bridgeman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
