George McNeill Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
George McNeill seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 61st at the par-72 Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last five trips to the Puerto Rico Open, McNeill has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 55th.
- In 2023, McNeill finished 61st (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
McNeill's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, McNeill has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- McNeill has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished even relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- George McNeill has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNeill is averaging -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McNeill is averaging -4.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNeill's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.5
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.19
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.06%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.40%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McNeill's Best Finishes
- McNeill did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- Last season McNeill's best performance came when he shot E and finished 62nd at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- McNeill's 6 points last season placed him 242nd in the FedExCup standings.
McNeill's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.217
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McNeill's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|62
|72-72-70-74
|E
|3
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
