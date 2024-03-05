PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

George McNeill Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    George McNeill seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 61st at the par-72 Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for McNeill at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Puerto Rico Open, McNeill has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 55th.
    • In 2023, McNeill finished 61st (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    McNeill's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, McNeill has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • McNeill has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished even relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • George McNeill has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNeill is averaging -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McNeill is averaging -4.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNeill .

    McNeill's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-293.5291.4
    Greens in Regulation %-59.72%60.19%
    Putts Per Round-29.1929.3
    Par Breakers-18.06%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.40%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    McNeill's Best Finishes

    • McNeill did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
    • Last season McNeill's best performance came when he shot E and finished 62nd at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • McNeill's 6 points last season placed him 242nd in the FedExCup standings.

    McNeill's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---3.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.217

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    McNeill's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6272-72-70-74E3
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-73+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

