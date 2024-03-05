George McNeill Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, McNeill has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

McNeill has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished even relative to par the only time he made the cut.

George McNeill has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McNeill is averaging -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting.