Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 0.476 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished 60th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.480, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.