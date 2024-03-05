8H AGO
Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo enters the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 after a 16th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Higgo at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Higgo's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Higgo has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of 1.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Higgo .
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.6 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 137th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.330, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|307.6
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.76%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- As of now, Higgo has compiled 64 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 0.476 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.480, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.187
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.330
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.203
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.437
|1.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.283
|0.611
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-68-74
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-72-69-76
|+4
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.