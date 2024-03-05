PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Garrick Higgo enters the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 after a 16th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Higgo's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Higgo has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has an average of 1.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.6 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 137th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.330, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance15307.6306.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.50%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%24.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.76%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Higgo has compiled 64 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 0.476 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.480, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.187-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.330-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.203-1.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.4371.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.2830.611

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-68-74-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-69-76+45
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

