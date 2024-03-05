Fred Biondi Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Fred Biondi missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Biondi's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Biondi's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Biondi has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Biondi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Fred Biondi has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging -3.133 Strokes Gained: Total.
Biondi's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.91%
|15.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.67
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.02%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.20%
|17.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Best Finishes
- Last season Biondi took part in five tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those five events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Biondi's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished 13th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Biondi's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.133
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-64-71-65
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.