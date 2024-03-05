Fred Biondi Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Biondi has an average finish of 43rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Biondi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Fred Biondi has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.