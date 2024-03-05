Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 48th in the field at -0.432.

Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 68th in the field with a mark of -5.012.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.192. He finished 64th in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.335, which was his best last season. That ranked 50th in the field.