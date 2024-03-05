Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Chandler Phillips takes the course in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Phillips has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of E.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Phillips' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Phillips has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|51.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|12.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Phillips took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Phillips put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot -9 and finished 24th (10 shots back of the winner).
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 48th in the field at -0.432.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 68th in the field with a mark of -5.012.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.192. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.335, which was his best last season. That ranked 50th in the field.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.971) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 64th in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.634
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
