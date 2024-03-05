Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Camilo Villegas of Colombia looks on from the 12th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Villegas has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 48th.
- Villegas last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 48th with a score of -4.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Villegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Villegas is averaging -4.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.6
|284.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.24%
|53.47%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.44
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.93%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.39%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas, who took part in 13 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -24 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Villegas accumulated 14 points last season, which placed him 230th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he produced a -0.535 mark, which ranked him 57th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.964. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.556.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.552 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.384) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.103
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
