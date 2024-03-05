Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he produced a -0.535 mark, which ranked him 57th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.964. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.556.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.552 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.