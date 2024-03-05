PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Cameron Champ hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Champ is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Champ has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -0.844 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.942, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranks first, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 184th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.298. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Champ's 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance1317.7315.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%53.42%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.68%

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Currently, Champ has 31 points, ranking him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.403 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Champ produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -1.520.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.946 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.230). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.9421.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green184-1.298-2.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.181-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1700.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.368-0.844

    Champ's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta868-66-69-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.