Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Cameron Champ hits the links in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Champ is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Champ's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Champ has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -0.844 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.942, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranks first, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 184th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.298. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|317.7
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.42%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.68%
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Currently, Champ has 31 points, ranking him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.403 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Champ produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -1.520.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.946 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.230). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.942
|1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-1.298
|-2.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.181
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.170
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.368
|-0.844
Champ's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.