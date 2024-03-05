Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.403 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Champ produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -1.520.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.946 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.230). That ranked ninth in the field.