Brice Garnett Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Garnett has an average finish of 41st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

Brice Garnett has averaged 278.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -2.334 Strokes Gained: Putting.