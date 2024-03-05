Brice Garnett Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Brice Garnett of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 7-10, Brice Garnett will look to improve upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -4 and finished 48th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Garnett has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 20th.
- Garnett finished 48th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Garnett's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Garnett has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 278.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -2.334 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 0.776 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|288.7
|278.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.48%
|34.13%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.40
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|13.63%
|11.90%
Garnett's Best Finishes
- Garnett last season participated in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -13 and finished eighth in that event.
- Garnett collected 173 points last season, placing 169th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.118
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.137
|2.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.136
|-2.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.013
|0.776
Garnett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|71-72-74-74
|+3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|68-69-72-67
|-8
|21
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|77
|67-71-67-73
|-6
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
