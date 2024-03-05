PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Brice Garnett Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Brice Garnett of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 7-10, Brice Garnett will look to improve upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -4 and finished 48th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Garnett has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 20th.
    • Garnett finished 48th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Garnett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Garnett has an average finish of 41st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 278.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -2.334 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 0.776 in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177288.7278.2
    Greens in Regulation %1770.48%34.13%
    Putts Per Round15429.4030.8
    Par Breakers9521.90%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance7213.63%11.90%

    Garnett's Best Finishes

    • Garnett last season participated in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -13 and finished eighth in that event.
    • Garnett collected 173 points last season, placing 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1180.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.1372.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1040.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.136-2.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0130.776

    Garnett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-70-70-69-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6071-72-74-74+35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3368-69-72-67-821
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7767-71-67-73-62
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6868-75-71-75+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

