Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 27th in the field at 0.900. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).