8H AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he finished third in this tournament in 2022, Brandon Wu has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Wu's average finish has been fifth, and his average score -14, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Wu finished third (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2022).
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 0.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.050, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 88th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a -0.024 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88296.9297.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.56%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Wu has 111 points, placing him 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 27th in the field at 0.900. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.050-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.024-1.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.065-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.3170.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.178-0.815

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-69-71-646
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

