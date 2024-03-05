Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he finished third in this tournament in 2022, Brandon Wu has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Wu's average finish has been fifth, and his average score -14, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Wu finished third (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Wu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 0.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.050, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 88th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a -0.024 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|296.9
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Wu has 111 points, placing him 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 27th in the field at 0.900. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.050
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.024
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.065
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.317
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.178
|-0.815
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.