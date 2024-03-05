Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from March 7-10 after a 16th-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Silverman's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Silverman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Silverman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 2.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 4.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.1
|289.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.73%
|59.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.89
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.90%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.90%
|7.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman played four tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking in the field at 1.017.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he posted a 0.286 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.844 mark ranked in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.929, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (1.163) in February 2023 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked in the field.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.653
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
