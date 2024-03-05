Ben Crane Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Crane has an average finish of 57th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Crane has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.

Ben Crane has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Crane is averaging 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.