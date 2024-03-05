PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Crane Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Ben Crane will compete March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his last tournament he placed 58th in The RSM Classic, shooting -9 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Crane at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Crane has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 68th.
    • In 2023, Crane finished 68th (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Crane's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Crane has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Crane has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Ben Crane has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Crane is averaging 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Crane is averaging -1.429 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Crane's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-290.9292.4
    Greens in Regulation %-61.54%68.65%
    Putts Per Round-28.6728.6
    Par Breakers-20.09%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.95%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crane's Best Finishes

    • Crane participated in 14 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 35.7%.
    • Last season Crane's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 56th at the Fortinet Championship.
    • Crane collected 13 points last season, ranking 231st in the FedExCup standings.

    Crane's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.429

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crane's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5873-69-72-73-13
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5670-71-73-70-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-67-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crane as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

