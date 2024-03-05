Ben Crane Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Ben Crane will compete March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his last tournament he placed 58th in The RSM Classic, shooting -9 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Crane has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 68th.
- In 2023, Crane finished 68th (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Crane's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Crane has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Crane has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Ben Crane has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crane is averaging 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Crane is averaging -1.429 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crane's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.9
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.54%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.67
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.09%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.95%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crane's Best Finishes
- Crane participated in 14 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 35.7%.
- Last season Crane's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 56th at the Fortinet Championship.
- Crane collected 13 points last season, ranking 231st in the FedExCup standings.
Crane's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.429
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crane's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|73-69-72-73
|-1
|3
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|70-71-73-70
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-67-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crane as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
