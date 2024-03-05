Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Tosti has entered the Puerto Rico Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Tosti's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Tosti has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging 0.082 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -2.719 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|327.3
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|51.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|16.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Last season Tosti took part in three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Tosti's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -13 and finished 10th in that event.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498.
- Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.196. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.584, his best mark last season. That ranked him 37th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 10th in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.719
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
