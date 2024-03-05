Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498.

Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.196. He finished 39th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.584, his best mark last season. That ranked him 37th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).