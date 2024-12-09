Zecheng Dou betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Dou has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Dou hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.

He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Zecheng Dou has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dou has an average of 1.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.