Zecheng Dou betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Zecheng Dou of China hits his tee at the ninth hole during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou hits the course in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Dou is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Dou's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dou has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Dou hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Zecheng Dou has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has an average of 1.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -1.787 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.4
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.43%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.59
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.77%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's best finishes
- Dou has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.787
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|65-72-69-72
|-6
|6
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|53
|69-70-77-73
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
