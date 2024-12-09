PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Zecheng Dou of China hits his tee at the ninth hole during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou hits the course in the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Dou at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Dou is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Dou's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dou has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Dou hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Zecheng Dou has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has an average of 1.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -1.787 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.4312.2
    Greens in Regulation %-68.43%67.59%
    Putts Per Round-29.5929.5
    Par Breakers-26.77%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%14.81%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dou's best finishes

    • Dou has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---3.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.787

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dou's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-70-71-66-1112
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5068-71-71-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4665-72-69-72-66
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5369-70-77-73+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

